TODAY |

Pakistan cricket team's MIQ compliance 'significantly improved' since warning from health officials

Source:  1 NEWS

The Pakistan cricket team's compliance with managed isolation rules has 'significantly improved' since receiving a warning, according to the Ministry of Health.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The team and officials have been issued a warning after breaching managed isolation rules. Source: 1 NEWS

Six members of the touring side have tested positive for Covid-19, while the whole squad is on a "final warning" after members breached protocols on their first day of managed isolation.

In a WhatsApp voice note sent to Pakistan players yesterday, Wasim Khan, chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board, said he was given a “final warning” by both New Zealand Cricket and the Government.

“They have told me straightaway that one more breach and they will send the whole team back,” Khan said in the two-minute message, recorded in the Urdu language, adding “it will be embarrassing" if this happens.

The Ministry of Health says, "a number of the incidents reported yesterday that constituted breach of the rules of managed isolation, included players leaving rooms without masks, mingling and chatting in hallways, and passing items."

Since receiving this warning, the team's compliance has "significantly improved", the ministry announced today.

"We thank members of the team for their cooperation with the case investigations following the announcement of positive cases within the team. Cooperation and compliance are critical in ensuring New Zealand is kept safe from Covid-19."

Earlier, Pakistan fast bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at the treatment of his team in New Zealand.

“New Zealand’s comment that if Pakistan’s team’s SOP (standard operating procedures) is not in place then we will cancel the tour is below the belt,” Akhtar said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Six current Pakistan players have tested positive for Covid-19 at a Christchurch isolation facility, and the entire team is on notice for violating rules. Source: 1 NEWS

“I want to give a message to New Zealand board (NZC) that this is not a club team, it’s Pakistan national cricket team.

‘We don’t need you. Our cricket has not finished.

“You will get the broadcasting rights money. So, you should be indebted to us that we decided to tour your country in such difficult times.

”You are talking about Pakistan - the greatest country on the planet - so behave yourself and stop giving such statement. Be careful next time. Pakistan team now needs to smash them in T20 series.”

He also hit out at the PCB for sending the team on a commercial flight.

"Does the PCB's brain not work and realise you could have organised a chartered flight?"

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Coronavirus Pandemic
Middle East
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
Shoaib Akhtar unleashes on NZ Cricket, after Pakistan players censured for isolation breaches
2
Police attend sudden death at popular beach on Auckland's North Shore
3
Seven new Covid-19 cases, six from Pakistan cricket team, confirmed today in managed isolation
4
Bond villain Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts franchise
5
Watch: Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson nails impressive long-range basket at celebrity match
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:26

Australian soldiers to be fired for involvement in alleged war crimes in Afghanistan

Speaker Trevor Mallard, Māori Party accuse each other of grandstanding after parliamentary walk-out
00:31

New York streets eerily empty as Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade forges ahead without spectators

My Covid education: East Auckland student says schooling shouldn't be a 'luxury'