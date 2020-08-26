Pak’nSave shopper who tested positive for Covid-19 was ‘low risk’ to public, says Foodstuffs

Pak’nSave owner Foodstuffs is assuring shoppers they’re at low risk after a person who shopped at a West Auckland supermarket last week then tested positive for Covid-19.

Pak’nSave Lincoln Rd, Henderson, Auckland. Source: Google Maps

Foodstuffs told 1 NEWS the Auckland Regional Public Health Service advised them today a customer who shopped at Pak’nSave Lincoln Road in Henderson on August 18 between noon and 1pm has since been diagnosed with the virus.

“Public Health considers the risk to employees and other shoppers to be low,” Foodstuffs said.

Foodstuffs said the date was initially thought to be August 17, but has been updated by the public health service.