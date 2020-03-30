Pak’nSave security guard assaulted by woman who refused to wear mask

Two people, including a Black Power gang member, have been charged for assaulting a Takanini Pak'nSave security guard after a woman refused to wear a face mask and took exception to being offered one.

Police said a woman became aggressive at the guard when she was offered a face covering. She left the Auckland store and later returned to the supermarket with two other men.

The woman allegedly punched the guard and the two men chased the guard with weapons.

Police were called and arrested two people in the nearby area.

A 26-year-old woman has been charged with assault and was also issued an infringement for failing to wear a face mask.

A 33-year-old man, a patched Black Power member, has also been charged with assault with a weapon.