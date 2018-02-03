Pair of Whio ducks new residents at Rotorua's Rainbow Springs Nature Park

For the first time, Rotorua's Rainbow Springs Nature Park have welcomed a pair of rare and endangered Whio, offering them a new home in a large aviary with Kaka birds and Sacred Kingfishers.

Whio, or blue ducks, are only found in New Zealand and are rarer than some species of kiwi. They are classified as endangered, with an estimated population of between 2,000-3,000 birds.

The breeding pair were flown up by plane from Peacock Springs in Canterbury and arrived at the nature park yesterday.

David Hennigan, Business Manager, Rainbow Springs said "Whio are very rare and at risk of becoming extinct. We saw an opportunity to get involved and help ensure this species survives, and were happy to offer them a new home."

"The Whio are a very welcome addition to Rainbow Springs, and we look forward to letting our visitors to the park catch a glimpse of this special New Zealand taonga," Mr Hennigan said.

Mark Paterson, Wildlife Program Manager, Rainbow Springs, explained how the birds enclosure has fresh water stream running through it, which is important to the Whio's lifestyle.

"Whio require clean, flowing water to be healthy and happy, and they will be fed on a diet of very special formulated pellets that meet all of their dietary requirements," Mr Paterson said.

"Eventually we hope that the pair will feel comfortable enough in their new home and begin to breed, and once their ducklings are strong enough we plan to release them back into the wild."