Pair wanted over robbery of Tauranga video store in which machete was brandished

Two men are wanted over an aggravated robbery in which a machete was brandished at a video store in Tauranga on Tuesday.

The two offenders holding up a United Video store in Tauranga, Tuesday. Photo: Tauranga Police Source: Tauranga Police

Police said the incident occurred at approximately 7.35pm, on Tuesday at United Video on Fraser St.

Detective Kevin Shields of the Western Bay of Plenty CIB says a small amount of money was stolen, including a couple of bags containing coins.

"We are actively looking for two male offenders both described as having a solid build," he said in a statement.

CCTV images show one of the men wielding a large wooden-handled machete."

A machete is clearly visible in one of the offenders hands. Photo: Tauranga Police Source: Tauranga Police

One man was wearing a grey hooded top pulled over his head and white-soled running shoes. He was also wearing white gloves.

The second man was wearing a white scarf over his head and a dark blue puffer-type jacket.