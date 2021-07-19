Pair wanted as Auckland liquor store worker hospitalised after robbery

Police are seeking a man and a woman after an Auckland liquor store worker was left hospitalised following an aggravated robbery last night.

Two people wanted over Auckland liquor store robbery. Source: Supplied

According to police, two alleged offenders, a male and a female, entered a liquor store on Queen Street just after 7pm.

"A weapon has been presented at the store worker, who has been seriously injured following an altercation with the offenders," police said.

The victim remains in a stable condition in hospital.

"This was a distressing incident for the victim, who is being provided with support."

Police released a CCTV image of two people being sought as part of the investigation.