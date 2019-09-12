TODAY |

Pair of plumbers on a mission to inspire Kiwi kids to take up trade careers

Maddy Lloyd
Breakfast Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Employment
Maddy Lloyd

In the midst of a nationwide shortage, Jesse James and Logan Dodds are touring the country in hope to inspire kids to get into trades.

The two plumbers have 12 years' experience between them but didn't have the best success at school.

They were both asked to leave aged just 16 and after leaving both completed plumbing apprenticeships and never looked back.

Now, Mr James said they're inspiring others to do the same.

"We want to change everyone's perceptions of trades. We want plumbers, electricians, builders ⁠— all trades to be looked at like a medical degree," he said.

"Plumbers, electricians and builders are making just as much as doctors and lawyers, but they're not being taught that at schools that's why we're going and telling these kids about trades."

Their main aim is to inspire the next generation, but they also want to educate them on the current trade crisis in New Zealand.

Mr Dodds said 2,000 more plumbers alone are needed to keep up with the economic growth, and it all comes back to established tradies taking on apprentices.

"That's the other big issue — trying to get these older guys who own these businesses to actually take on apprentices. They were all given a chance when they were young fellas, and we want them to give back."

They're also keen to remind people it's for everyone.

"We're seeing so many females entering the trade. It is the coolest thing we are so proud," Mr Dodds said.

"The girls are absolutely loving it. We really want to push for these females to get in to the trade."

And the good news is, the tour will keep going for a while longer.

Plumbing World has come on as a sponsor for the next two years, giving this pair the chance to inspire more Kiwi kids to take up trades.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jesse James and Logan Dodds have 12 years’ experience between them. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Employment
Maddy Lloyd
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:17
Watch: Kiwi firefighters honour fallen colleagues with haka at 9/11 commemoration
2
Six All Blacks, including Ngani Laumape and Owen Franks, make RWC 'Snub XV' squad
3
National response to youth homelessness problem needed, frontline worker says
4
Watch: Team NZ's foiling mononhull for America's Cup tested on Waitematā Harbour
5
Tonga's PM and democracy campaigner 'Akilisi Pohiva dies, aged 78
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:30

Ardern maintains she was assured complaint against Labour staffer wasn't sexual assault allegation

Kiwi search and rescue crews recognised internationally for saving lives of trio thrown into sea
08:22

Watch: Young award-winning spoken word artist performs poem about toxic masculinity

Demolition company, farmer fined over $50,000 after illegal Northland burn off