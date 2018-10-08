Pair who ordered Napier man to dig his own grave before murdering him jailed for life

Two men who ordered Alex Latimer to dig his own grave before murdering him have been sentenced to 20 years and 17 years nine months without parole.

Napier man Alex Latimer was killed by David James Lothian and James Taylor Webby in September last year after they lured him to a rural Hawke's Bay property on the pretence of buying drugs from him.

Lothian, 27, who led the attack, has been sentenced to life in jail with a minimum non-parole period of 20 years.

Webby, 24, also received a life sentence with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years and nine months.

Justice Robert Dobson described the murder as callous and cruel.

In a statement, police said the sentence had provided Mr Latimer's family with a sense of justice.

"On behalf of the Latimer family, I can say that some degree of closure has occurred for them today," Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard of Hawke's Bay Police, who headed the inquiry, said.