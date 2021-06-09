Pair linked to King Cobras show up at Auckland hospital with gunshot wounds

Police are making inquiries after two men linked to the King Cobras gang showed up at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital with minor gunshot wounds.

Middlemore Hospital. Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Counties Manukau Police, said police were advised about the men at about 8pm last night.

He said the men have declined to give a formal statement and have not given a description of the alleged offender or offenders.

Although both men were linked to the King Cobras, Barry said police have no evidence to suggest the incident is linked to recent tensions between the gang and the Rebels.