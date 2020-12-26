TODAY |

Pair of Kiwis who call New York home continuing to cope amid Covid-19 pandemic

A pair of Kiwis who call New York home are continuing to cope in the US, despite concerns around a lack of Covid-19 vaccine doses and wildly different methods of handling the pandemic.

Restrictions in the US mean plenty of jobs have been slashed which is bad news for Kiwis currently calling it home.

Beatrice Hazlehurst and Chris Luttrell are back in New York, to a city strained under a Covid-19 surge.

“You settle into the new normal kind of quickly. You honestly kind of feel naked going inside without a mask on now,” Luttrell explained.

The couple now have one less thing to worry about, however, with both Luttrell and Hazlehurst catching the virus in March.

“I was just so tired - lost my taste and smell - and that was the most bizarre experience, two senses disappearing overnight,” Hazlehurst said. “Chris got the brunt of it, got really ill.”

The pair decided to escape New York’s pandemic, spending time on the West Coast.

Hazlehurst said people were “continuing life as normal” - albeit with masks - with beaches “still on the cards”.

The opposite sides of the US saw a completely different approach in its handling of the pandemic.

“Through Texas, Louisiana, they’ll wear a mask but with their nose poking over it. It’s like, ‘What’s the point, guys?’” Luttrell said.

He said returning to New York offered reassurance that many Americans were taking the Covid-19 pandemic seriously.

As winter sets in and the city’s rates continue to climb, New Yorkers are acutely aware of the impact Covid-19 will have.

The roll-out of the vaccine may have started for healthcare workers, it’s a long way from being available to the public.

Nearly half a million doses will start being rolled out over the Christmas holiday, but with a population of 8 million, the figure is well short of the number needed.

“People are so determined that their lives should continue safely, and that’s what is so amazing about it,” Hazlehurst said.

