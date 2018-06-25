 

Pair of Kiwi travellers sound the alarm after two New Zealand banks sell them expired British currency

Fair Go

The pair arrived in Scotland only to find out the 100 pounds they had was no longer legal tender.
The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.

Watch: Winston Peters uses Latin phrase while answering question on Simon Bridges' comments about PM's baby - 'Res ipsa loquitur'

1 NEWS' Yvonne Tahana got the answers.

Most read: How did Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford decide on the name Neve for their first born?

Motorists are warned it could snow on the North Island’s Desert Road.

Icy blast set to engulf much of New Zealand bringing snow, heavy rain, thunder, hail and gales to various areas

Kyrgios was filmed imitating a lewd act during the Queen's Club championships in London.

Nick Kyrgios fined over $25,000 for doing obscene action with water bottle

Motorbike Bars

Feared police squad spreads its wings amid Nomads and Finks bloody NSW bikie wars


The video has caused outrage among animal rights groups.

Footage of man sending stunned possum flying off Waimate farm fence with hay-maker punch divides internet - 'What a big man'

Others have defended his actions.

Irene Kereama Royal.

Breast cancer services 'still racist towards Māori women'

Irene Kereama Royal says a clinical nurse told her: "Oh, I did not think that Māori women want reconstruction".


 
