Pair jailed for their roles in country's biggest meth haul, worth nearly $500 million

The last two people charged in relation to the country's biggest methamphetamine haul have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

Stevie Norua Cullen and Selaima Fakaosilea appeared in the High Court at Whangārei this morning before Justice Gordon.

Cullen has been sentenced to 27 years in prison with a minimum non-parole period of nine years.

Fakaosilea has been sentenced to 12 years and six months to be served cumulatively on the 14 years and six months sentence she was given last year for further drug dealing following the Northland bust.

She was given a minimum period of imprisonment of seven years.

The pair were tried and convicted in June on serious drug charges for their roles in the haul. A total of eight people were charged.

It was the country's biggest known methamphetamine operation, with more than 500kg found on board a boat that washed up on 90 Mile Beach in Northland in June 2016.

The methamphetamine haul, discovered in a campervan hidden in sandhills, was estimated to be worth almost half a billion dollars.

rnz.co.nz

Stevie Norua Cullen and Selaima Fakaosilea. Source: RNZ / Lois Williams
