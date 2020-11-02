Pair in custody after reports of gun shots forces Auckland school into lockdown

A West Auckland primary school was placed in lockdown for a time this afternoon as police searched the area with members of the armed offenders squad following reports of gun shots.

Police attend incident in Massey, West Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Police confirmed to 1 NEWS that two people are in custody after the incident. The pair have not been charged.

Lincoln Heights School in Massey was the school at the centre of the lockdown.

Police say the lockdown - which has since been lifted - came as they responded to an earlier incident at a Keegan Drive address which was reported just before midday.

They say the pair were taken into custody after police "approached" this property.

"As a precaution, nearby Lincoln Heights School has been placed into lockdown given the proximity to cordons," police said at the time.

Police at Lincoln Heights School. Source: 1 NEWS

A man working near the school says he heard two gunshots, which sounded like they came "from a shotgun".

He says police swarmed the area about "seven minutes later".

Police told a 1 NEWS reporter at the scene that no one has been injured in the incident.

"Police are still working to ascertain the full set of circumstances of the earlier incident and these inquiries will be ongoing this afternoon.