Pair hold up Dunedin dairy at gunpoint leaving owners shaken

The owners of a Dunedin dairy have been left shaken by an aggravated robbery tonight by two people including a male brandishing what appeared to be a hand gun.

Do you recognise these people robing the dairy in Musselburgh, Dunedin? Source: Supplied

Senior Sergeant Brian Benn says police were called just before 8pm and were told two people had entered the store on Musselburgh Rise in the suburb of Musselburgh.

A picture from security footage shows one of the offenders - a male - holding what appears to be a hand gun.

Along with another offender - probably a female - they stole cash, cigarettes and pouches of tobacco, Mr Benn said.

Do you recognise this person carrying out the robbery? Source: Supplied

It’s not known how they fled from the scene, he said.

No-one was injured but the owners were shaken by the incident, Mr Benn said.

Police are investigating the robbery and want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious outside the shop before or after the incident.

Mr Benn says if anyone is offered cut-price or unusual quantities of cigarettes or tobacco they should contact Dunedin Police on 03 471 4800.

People can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.