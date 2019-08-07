Pair with gang connections face charges after banned guns seized at Wellington properties

Two men with gang connections are set to appear in court after guns were found during two separate searches in Wellington this week.

Source: 1 NEWS

The men face firearms charges following two unrelated search warrants.

Police say a prohibited AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifle was seized during a search warrant at a Porirua address on Wednesday.

A search warrant executed at a Lower Hutt property yesterday saw the seizure of two rifles and a large quantity of ammunition, police Detective Sergeant Shaun Richardson says.

“We are concerned that we continue to find prohibited firearms in the possession of people with links to gangs and who have them unlawfully.

“We're highly motivated to take these weapons off our streets and we will continue to identify and prosecute these people.”

A 35-year-old man is due to appear in the Porirua District Court and a 42-year-old man in the Hutt Valley District Court.