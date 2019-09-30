TODAY |

Pair found dead in Tararua Ranges light plane wreckage were experienced pilot and trainee

Kate Nicol-Williams
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Kate Nicol-Williams

Two men have been confirmed dead after their bodies were found in the wreckage of a plane in the Tararua Ranges today.

The plane failed to land at Paraparaumu last night after taking off from Foxpine Airstrip, near Foxton at 3.16pm yesterday. Emergency services were called in around 8pm after it failed to touch down at Kāpiti Coast Airport.

The wreckage was located around 7.30am today.

Police had been working with RCCNZ and LandSAR to locate the plane since last night.

Rescue Coordination Centre search and rescue mission coordinator Dave Wilson said the light plane wreckage was found 270 metres from the last detected radar signal, high in the mountains of the Tararua Range.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Emergency services were called about 8pm yesterday after it failed to touch down at Kāpiti Coast Airport. Source: Breakfast

“It would still have been very challenging given the weather conditions and also the terrain they were searching in,” he said.

“The helicopter had to hover overhead and they winched the search and rescue squad down into the location through that terrain to get to the wreckage of the aircraft.”

He said the terrain was covered in forest, with steep and narrow gullies.

“Certainly in the weather conditions it was an extraordinary effort.”

Mr Wilson said the wreckage has not been removed but police and the air force recovered the bodies of the two men.

A man associated with Foxpine Airstrip, who did not want to be named, said one of the pair was a very experienced pilot and the other man was a trainee pilot who was close to becoming qualified.

The Civil Aviation Authority will investigate the crash.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The wreckage was found this morning west of Eketahuna. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Kate Nicol-Williams
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jeremy Clarkson blasts 'spoilt brat' climate change activist Greta Thunberg in opinion piece
2
'An absolute tragedy' - Police elaborate on chilling phone call before two found dead in Christchurch home
3
'Wāhine have got nothing to do with the patch' - Mongrel Mob leader lashes out at women's chapter idea
4
Aussie senator vows to fight 'absolutely disgusting' visa system for Kiwis living across Tasman
5
Watch as All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao answers reporter’s errant phone during media conference
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:20

Aussie senator vows to fight 'absolutely disgusting' visa system for Kiwis living across Tasman
05:30

'Wāhine have got nothing to do with the patch' - Mongrel Mob leader lashes out at women's chapter idea
01:35

Police yet to locate body of Christchurch builder Michael McGrath despite today's murder charge

Four-year-old killed by forklift at residential worksite in Canterbury