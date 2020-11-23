Pair charged over attack which left boy, 4, with permanent brain damage

Police have charged two people over an attack on a four-year-old Flaxmere boy early last year.

The boy was found critically injured at a Flaxmere property on January 29, 2020.

Although he has made a remarkable recovery, police said, he has sustained permanent brain damage.

Police said a 32-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man have been charged.

The woman has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, neglect and nine counts of assaulting a child.

The man has also been charged with neglect, and with injuring with intent.

Both will appear in the Hastings District Court on June 8.

Local Councillor Henare O’Keefe told 1 NEWS there has been a lot of “anger and frustration percolating beneath the surface” in Flaxmere.

But he says he’s pleased the community have let the police get on with the job.

Hundreds gathered in a local Flaxmere park last year for a karakia as the boy lay in Starship hospital.

O'Keefe told 1 NEWS many people will be feeling relieved the pair have been arrested.

“This baby will suffer for the rest of his life.”

Anyone with further information about the incident can contact police on 105, quoting file number 200130/8360.