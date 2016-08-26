 

Pair charged with murder over Nelson woman's death two years ago

Two people have been charged over the murder of a Nelson woman today.

Tracey-Anne Harris, 43, found dead at her home in Stoke on 11 February, 2016.

Police say they have charged a 30-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man with her murder today. The pair face drugs charges as well.

The woman was arrested in Rotorua today and charged with Murder, Supplying Class A and Class B drugs, and Offering to Supply Class A drugs.

The man was arrested today in Christchurch and has been charged with Murder, Supplying Class B drugs.

Tasman District Acting Crime Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Jacqui Corner said the arrests came as the result of a meticulous investigation, over two years, by Nelson Detectives.

"It is virtually two years to the day since Ms Harris’ body was found. Our staff have been extremely patient and professional in gathering sufficient evidence to bring this matter before the court.

"We still have a long road ahead as we take this matter through the Court process, but my hope is that the tenacious work of our investigation team will bring some closure for Ms Harris' family.

"We are also still asking for anyone with information in relation to this investigation who hasn’t come forward to make contact with the Nelson CIB".

