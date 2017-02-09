Pair charged with murder of NZ man in Perth on night of Mundine fight

Two men have now been charged with the murder of a 37-year-old man, originally from New Zealand, outside a pub in Perth's north that had been screening the Danny Green and Anthony Mundine boxing match.

Perth father Diego Hulton, originally from Rotorua, died on February 7, four days after he was bashed while he was believed to have been trying to help his brother Jorveth, who was involved in a fight outside the Brook Bar and Bistro in Ellenbrook.

West Australian police say a 32-year-old man from the Perth suburb of Balga, who was previously charged with grievous bodily harm, has now been charged with murder, while a 22-year-old man from the suburb of Coolbinia is also facing the same charge.

The pair are due to face Midland Magistrates Court today.