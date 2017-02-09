 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Pair charged with murder of NZ man in Perth on night of Mundine fight

share

Source:

NZN

Two men have now been charged with the murder of a 37-year-old man, originally from New Zealand, outside a pub in Perth's north that had been screening the Danny Green and Anthony Mundine boxing match.

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 03: Australian boxers Anthony Mundine and Danny Green fight during their cruiserweight bout at Adelaide Oval on February 3, 2017 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Morne de Klerk/Getty Images)

Australian boxers Anthony Mundine and Danny Green fight during their cruiserweight bout at Adelaide Oval.

Source: Getty

Perth father Diego Hulton, originally from Rotorua, died on February 7, four days after he was bashed while he was believed to have been trying to help his brother Jorveth, who was involved in a fight outside the Brook Bar and Bistro in Ellenbrook.

West Australian police say a 32-year-old man from the Perth suburb of Balga, who was previously charged with grievous bodily harm, has now been charged with murder, while a 22-year-old man from the suburb of Coolbinia is also facing the same charge.

The pair are due to face Midland Magistrates Court today.

A 32-year-old man from the suburb of Ballajura has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:37
1
'The Boss' and the E Street Band performed at Christchurch's AMI Stadium on the eve of the sixth anniversary of the 2011 earthquake.

'We love Christchurch' - Bruce Springsteen holds sign in solidarity with thousands at his concert

00:39
2
Out on a fishing trip, the Auckland NRL side helped the coastguard find a missing 20-year old.

Watch: Warriors help coastguard rescue man on Auckland harbour

00:26
3
Five people are believed to be on board the plane which crashed in Melbourne this morning.

'No one survived the crash' - police confirm five golfers on board charter plane dead after crashing into Melbourne shopping centre

4
Gus the horse with his dog friend.

Christchurch horse owner claims 'drunken men' terrorised her horses, caused one to be shot dead

02:38
5
A wall has been built for the families as a place to come and find tranquillity, to honour those lost in quakes.

Touching tribute - 185 Canterbury quake victims memorialised on wall unveiled to families

01:53
Ngati Kahungunu is hosting a two-day economic summit with some Chinese business people this week.

Video: Hawke's Bay iwi hoping to generate $100m worth of deals with Chinese

NZ Foreign Affairs and Trade is aiming to do $30 billion worth of business with China by 2020.

00:38
The PM also quashed any talks on TVNZ reforms, around ownership, saying there aren't any on the way.

PM quashes talks of national sport events being free-to-air: 'Govt getting involved won't make it better'

Last year a bill was introduced to parliament calling for all sports of national significance to be made free-to-air.

02:01
Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Boss who hired Ministry of Transport $726,000 fraudster 'not embarrassed'

Joanne Harrison's fraud was first revealed by 1 NEWS last year and today she's been sentenced to nearly four years in jail.

02:38
A wall has been built for the families as a place to come and find tranquillity, to honour those lost in quakes.

Touching tribute - 185 Canterbury quake victims memorialised on wall unveiled to families

The memorial will be blessed in front of a private audience, including family members.

00:27
Jono Kitto bravely spoke about the struggles of mental illness within professional rugby.

'I wanted to die' – former Bay of Plenty halfback reveals battle with depression

Jono Kitto bravely spoke about the struggles of mental illness within professional rugby.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ