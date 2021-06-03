TODAY |

Pair charged with drugs and firearms offences after police raid in Northland

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people have been charged after police in Northland raided a property yesterday, finding methamphetamine, a Taser and several vehicles.

A Harley Davidson valued at about $30,000 was seized. Source: Supplied

Yesterday, the Northland Meth Harm Reduction Team carried out a search warrant in Kohukohu, police said in a statement today.

Located at the address was methamphetamine as well as a Taser.

A Harley Davidson and Jeep Cherokee have also been seized following the police raid.

A 58-year-old man who is a gang associate and a 47-year-old woman were arrested and have been charged with multiple drugs and firearms offences.

The Northland Asset Recovery Unit subsequently restrained two vehicles from the address, including the Harley Davidson which was valued at around $30,000.

Police say they will "continue to investigate and arrest those allegedly involved in the sale and supply of methamphetamine and other drugs and strip offenders of assets which are allegedly derived from the proceeds of crime".

New Zealand
Northland
Crime and Justice
