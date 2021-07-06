Pair charged with assaulting four-year-old Flaxmere boy keep name suppression

A man and a woman charged over the assault of a four-year-old Flaxmere boy have appeared in court.

The man and woman made their second appearance at the Hastings District Court this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

They will continue to keep their names secret as their interim name suppression was extended at their second appearance at the Hastings District Court this afternoon.

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm along with neglect and nine charges of assaulting a child.

A 27-year-old man is also charged with neglect, and with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The pair appeared together in the dock of the courtroom presided over by Judge Louis Bidois.

The boy was found critically injured at a home in the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere in January 2020. Police at the time described the injuries as some of the worst they had seen.

However, police said despite making a miraculous recovery in Starship Hospital, he was left permanently brain damaged.