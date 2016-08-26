Pair charged after police seize drugs, cash and car in Bay of Plenty

Two people have been arrested in a police drug sting in the Western Bay of Plenty in which synthetic drugs, cash and a car were seized.

Handcuffs (generic). Source: istock.com

A man, 37, and a woman, 38, have been charged with supplying and possessing psychoactive substances following a search of a Tauranga address this morning.

They are set to appear in Tauranga District Court on Friday 6 July.

Police seized between eight and nine kilograms of synthetic drugs located at the residential address, as well as about $40,000 in cash and a car worth about $20,000.