Pair charged after male allegedly slashed in neck in New Plymouth

Two people have appeared in the New Plymouth District Court this morning after a man was allegedly slashed in the neck overnight in New Plymouth.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say before midnight, a person confronted a group of people doing burnouts in the area of Everett Road and an altercation took place where a male suffered slash marks to his neck.

A 23-year-old man faces a charge of wounding with intent to cause previous bodily harm and a 17-year-old female has been charged with being an accessory after the fact over the incident.

Both were bailed to reappear on March 1.