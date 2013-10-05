 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Pair charged after male allegedly slashed in neck in New Plymouth

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Two people have appeared in the New Plymouth District Court this morning after a man was allegedly slashed in the neck overnight in New Plymouth.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say before midnight, a person confronted a group of people doing burnouts in the area of Everett Road and an altercation took place where a male suffered slash marks to his neck. 

A 23-year-old man faces a charge of wounding with intent to cause previous bodily harm and a 17-year-old female has been charged with being an accessory after the fact over the incident.

Both were bailed to reappear on March 1. 


Related

Crime and Justice

Taranaki

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The Highlanders fullback didn’t budge after his head hit the Dunedin turf hard during his side’s Super Rugby clash with the Chiefs.

Watch: Ben Smith lays deathly still after mid-air collision with Damien McKenzie goes horribly wrong

2
Ross Taylor of the Black Caps cuts the ball with Quinton de Kock of South Africa looking on during the 2nd ANZ One Day International Cricket match, New Zealand V South Africa, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand, 22nd Febuary 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: South Africa win toss and elect to bat first against Black Caps in third ODI

00:50
3
Trump received a hero’s welcome at the conference near Washington today.

White House blocks major media outlets from attending press briefing

00:30
4
NZ Air Force Boeing 757, Hercules and Orion opened the event at Ohakea air base today.

Video: 'Thunder' formation fly over kicks off NZ Air Force 80th anniversary celebrations at Ohakea


00:39
5
Caleb Ewan thought he had won the Abu Dhabi Tour, but fellow rider Marcel Kittel came out of nowhere to steal the win.

'Oh no!' Aussie cyclist celebrates prematurely, edged by German opponent in the last second

00:30
NZ Air Force Boeing 757, Hercules and Orion opened the event at Ohakea air base today.

Video: 'Thunder' formation fly over kicks off NZ Air Force 80th anniversary celebrations at Ohakea

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event today and tomorrow.


03:03
"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Kaye Ryans says.

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.

02:05
When your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information it can be hard to know what your rights are.

Your rights as tenants: Feel like your landlord is taking advantage of you?

What to do when your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information.

03:37
Every bone in her face, bar her jaw, was horribly smashed, with surgeons telling the family to "prepare for the worst".

Young girl's remarkable story: Getting back on her horse despite terrifying accident

Two years ago Amelia suffered horrific injuries when her horse kicked her in the face.

02:17
The newly opened Matawhaiti Residence at Christchurch Men’s Prison is to protect the public from those at immediate risk of reoffending.

New Zealand's highest risk sex offenders ordered to live in residence on prison grounds

The Christchurch residence has room for six offenders at high risk of re-offending.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ