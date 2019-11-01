TODAY |

Pair caught on CCTV allegedly stealing large Jesus statue from Auckland chapel

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
Religion

A man and woman have been caught on CCTV allegedly stealing a large Jesus statue from an Auckland chapel this morning.

The statue - along with a Little Infant of Prague statue - were seen being carried out of the Carmelite Monastery in Royal Oak by the pair this morning.

CCTV photos posted to Facebook show the pair in the act, as they casually walk out and load the statues into a car parked outside.

A post accompanying the photos plead to the public for information and says the statues were taken between 6:49 and 7am.

"Our two precious statues of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, which has been with us since 1940 and The Little Infant of Prague statue was in the Chapel.

CCTV image of the alleged Jesus statue theft in Royal Oak.

"Sadly during this time our chapel was empty and we were about to begin our Morning Prayer. The Police have been notified," the post reads.

Police confirmed to 1 NEWS they are "making inquiries into a theft from a monastery on Mt Albert Road in Royal Oak this morning."


 

CCTV image of the alleged Jesus statue theft in Royal Oak.
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
Religion
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Pair caught on CCTV allegedly stealing large Jesus statue from Auckland chapel
2
Former The Block contestant accused of extortion, robbing, assaulting Tinder date
3
Ardie Savea the only All Black in World Rugby's player of the year nominations
4
Watch: Meet the Wellington supermarket worker turning shelf stacking into an art form
5
'I'm going to kill you' - NZ child killer threatens photographers in court as he's sentenced for stabbing fellow inmate in throat
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:20

Union offers support to apprentice reportedly devastated by his role in SkyCity blaze
32:10

Inside Parliament: No Jab, No Pay

Calls for more mental health resources in NZ's Korean communities
02:09

John Armstrong's opinion: Simon Bridges' skilful release of benefit ideas a 'very big warning' to Labour