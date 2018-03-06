 

Pair being questioned over armed incident in Wellington

Two men are being questioned by police after an armed incident in Wellington today.

A member of public alerted police to an incident at 3:40pm today.
Police have been responding to reports of a person with a firearm in the central city on the corner of Jessie Street and Ebor Street.

Cordons around the area have now been lifted and no one was injured.

Police are speaking two men over the incident.

