Pair arrested over Upper Hutt College blaze that caused $1.5 million damage

Two young people have been arrested over an arson at Upper Hutt College in September.

A large section of the high school in the Hutt Valley was extensively damaged by a fire on September 1, causing around $1.5 million worth of damages, police said.

The school was closed for two weeks following the incident.

The pair were arrested after Hutt Valley CIB executed two search warrants in Upper Hutt and Palmerston North on November today and yesterday.