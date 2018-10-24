TODAY |

Pair arrested over Upper Hutt College blaze that caused $1.5 million damage

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington

Two young people have been arrested over an arson at Upper Hutt College in September.

A large section of the high school in the Hutt Valley was extensively damaged by a fire on September 1, causing around $1.5 million worth of damages, police said.

The school was closed for two weeks following the incident.

The pair were arrested after Hutt Valley CIB executed two search warrants in Upper Hutt and Palmerston North on November today and yesterday.

They are due to appear in Youth Court at a later date.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Nine sunscreen brands fail Consumer NZ’s latest test
2
Auckland eatery donates money Israel and Maria Folau spent there to Rainbow Youth
3
Over 106 people dead in Iran protests, Amnesty International says
4
Winston Peters' lawyer threatens to sue Simon Bridges, Nick Smith for up to $30 million
5
High temperatures in store for much of the North Island this weekend
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:13

Health Minister says it's 'really concerning' multiple sunscreens failed Consumer NZ test

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett suing city of Chicago over alleged hate crime probe

High temperatures in store for much of the North Island this weekend

Arms dealer who says he sold ammo to accused mosque shooter says gun restrictions 'effectively destroyed' business