Pair arrested after shooting incident at Waikato property

Two people have been arrested after a shooting incident at a Waikato property today.
A shot was reportedly fired at a local property in Waikeria at about 3.45pm. Source: 1 NEWS
Police say a shot was reportedly fired at a local property in Waikeria at about 3.45pm.
The Armed Offenders Squad, a dog unit and the Eagle helicopter responded but "a man and a woman fled the scene before police arrived," the say.
The pair were located at another nearby property a about 7pm.
“Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter and cordons have been stood down,” police said.