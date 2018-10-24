TODAY |

Pair arrested after shooting incident at Waikato property

Two people have been arrested after a shooting incident at a Waikato property today.

Police say a shot was reportedly fired at a local property in Waikeria at about 3.45pm.

The Armed Offenders Squad, a dog unit and the Eagle helicopter responded but "a man and a woman fled the scene before police arrived," the say.

The pair were located at another nearby property a about 7pm.

“Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter and cordons have been stood down,” police said.

