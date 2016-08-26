 

Pair arrested after pistol pointed at Masterton liquor store staff during robbery

Two men have been arrested today after a pistol was pointed at staff of a Masterton liquor store during an aggravated robbery yesterday afternoon, leaving them traumatised.

Handcuffs.

Handcuffs (generic).

Source: istock.com

Two men, aged 19 and 36, from Masterton have been charged with aggravated robbery. 

They are also facing charges over disqualified and dangerous driving, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a taser. 

Police say two men heavily disguised with hoods and masks entered a Liquorland store at about 3.30pm yesterday.

They say one of the men pointed a pistol at the staff while the other took the till drawer from behind the counter. 

They fled the store before getting into a white Toyota Corolla and driving off.

This morning police spotted two suspects driving a white Holden in Masterton and signalled for them to stop.

Police say the vehicle was driving off dangerously through residential streets before police called off the pursuit to protect other road users.

An immediate search of the Solway area in the vicinity of Fleet Street located the pursued vehicle, which was empty. 

Armed Police and a local police dog unit surrounded the area in an attempt to flush out the suspects.

The two men were located and arrested without incident at 11am today.

They will appear in Masterton District Court tomorrow.

