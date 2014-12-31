Pair arrested after man dies following early morning attack in South Auckland

A man has died after he was assaulted in South Auckland in the early hours of this morning.

Police say a "criminal investigation" is underway after the man in his sixties was assaulted at 2.40am on the corner of Great South Road and Elliot St.

The man was transported to Middlemore Hospital in critical condition but has since died.

Police say two people have been arrested "for assault" over the incident.

A scene examination is ongoing.

Second South Auckland attack

In an unrelated incident in South Auckland today a person was transported to Middlemore Hospital following a serious assault just after 3am this morning.

The attack took place on Bairds Road in Otara after a man was assaulted and then suffered a cardiac arrest.

St John ambulance say the man is in a critical condition.