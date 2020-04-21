TODAY |

Pair arrested after dozens of memorial plaques stolen from Auckland cemetery found damaged

Source:  1 NEWS

A man and a woman have been arrested after more than 80 memorial plaques were stolen from an Auckland cemetery last weekend.

Gravestone (file image). Source: istock.com

The plaques were discovered missing from a cemetery on St Andrews Road, in Epsom.

Inspector Grant Tetzlaff said police executed a search warrant at a Mt Roskill address last night, where a 34-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were found. 

A vehicle of interest was also seized, Tetzlaff said. 

"This incident was incredibly disrespectful towards the families of those buried and Police have no tolerance for this sort of act whatsoever."

Read more
Police investigating after memorial plaques stolen from Auckland cemetery

Nearly all of the plaques which were stolen have been recovered, he said. 

However, Tetzlaff said a majority of them have been defaced or damaged and are not in a condition to be remounted at the gravesite.

"While some of the plaques have been damaged, we hope this brings some reassurance to the families impacted by this theft in that the alleged offenders have been held to account."

The man and woman are due to appear in the Auckland District Court today. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:08
Prince William lays into BBC over Diana interview, calls for flagship programme to be pulled off air
2
Teacher disarmed Idaho school shooter, hugged her until help came
3
Pair arrested after dozens of memorial plaques stolen from Auckland cemetery found damaged
4
Three new Covid-19 cases at the border, none in the community
5
New fare cap for Auckland public transport limits fares to $20 per day
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:59

'Important we be heard' - Teenager in state care calls for inquiry into tamariki abuse post-2000

Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks with media day after delivery of 2021 Budget
08:37

More required post-Budget if NZ wants 'welfare state that really works' – Children's Commissioner

Body of fisherman who went missing at Raglan three weeks ago found