Pair arrested after dozens of memorial plaques stolen from Auckland cemetery found damaged

A man and a woman have been arrested after more than 80 memorial plaques were stolen from an Auckland cemetery last weekend.

Gravestone (file image). Source: istock.com

The plaques were discovered missing from a cemetery on St Andrews Road, in Epsom.

Inspector Grant Tetzlaff said police executed a search warrant at a Mt Roskill address last night, where a 34-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were found.

A vehicle of interest was also seized, Tetzlaff said.

"This incident was incredibly disrespectful towards the families of those buried and Police have no tolerance for this sort of act whatsoever."

Nearly all of the plaques which were stolen have been recovered, he said.

However, Tetzlaff said a majority of them have been defaced or damaged and are not in a condition to be remounted at the gravesite.

"While some of the plaques have been damaged, we hope this brings some reassurance to the families impacted by this theft in that the alleged offenders have been held to account."