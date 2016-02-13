Pair armed with screwdriver rob petrol station north of Auckland

A petrol station worker has been left with injuries to his hand after he tried to stop two offenders in Kumeu early this morning.

Police emergency scene Source: 1 NEWS

The pair arrived at the BP service station in a stolen vehicle just after 6am.

One of the offenders was armed with a screwdriver and attempted to take cigarettes and cash.

The attendant tried to stop one of the offenders and sustained injuries to his hand. He was taken to North Shore Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old male and charged him with aggravated robbery, aggravated injury, willful damage and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.