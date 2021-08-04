Painful removal process means it's best to think before you ink

It's safe to say we all have regrets, but some are more visible than others, and more permanent.

Your playlist will load after this ad

While the tattoo of an ex-partner's name may have seemed like a good idea in 2008, all these years later maybe not so much.

If that situation sounds familiar, you're not alone.

As Seven Sharp reporter Nina Burton discovered, ink regret in New Zealand is pretty common and while getting a tattoo hurts, getting rid of one is even worse.

A tattoo being removed. Source: Getty