Pahiatua petrol station robbed by knife-wielding woman

Source:
A woman is wanted over the aggravated robbery of a petrol station in the Manawatu town of Pahiatua last night where a knife was brandished.
The BP service station on Main Rd in Pahiatua
Source: Google Streetview
Police say a woman entered the business on Main St at 9.39pm armed with a knife and demanded cigarettes and cash. The woman then fled the scene.
No one was injured in the incident.
Police are conducting a forensic examination of the petrol station today.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news