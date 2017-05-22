Pahiatua petrol station robbed by knife-wielding woman

A woman is wanted over the aggravated robbery of a petrol station in the Manawatu town of Pahiatua last night where a knife was brandished.

The BP service station on Main Rd in Pahiatua Source: Google Streetview

Police say a woman entered the business on Main St at 9.39pm armed with a knife and demanded cigarettes and cash. The woman then fled the scene.

No one was injured in the incident.