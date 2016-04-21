Paedophile sentenced to over four years prison in Waikato, but police think more victims out there

A convicted paedophile has been sentenced to four years and five months in prison, but police say they believe there are more victims yet to come forward.

Jared Lammas was sentenced in the Waikato District Court this week.

Lammas pleaded guilty to six charges of indecent assault with a child under 12, five of sexual connection with a young person and one of meeting a young person following sexual grooming.

He was sentenced for assaults against three victims between 2018 and 2020.

Police are still urging anyone with information to come forward, though.

"Based on inquiries carried out as part of the prosecution we believe there may be more victims from across Hamilton, Whakatāne and Tauranga," Detective Matthew Lee said in a statement today.

"The offending may be historic with the victims likely to have been boys aged 4 to 15 years old at the time of the offending.

"We would like to reassure those who come forward that the information they provide us will be treated with sensitivity."