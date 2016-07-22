TODAY |

Paedophile and murderer Phillip Smith loses appeal over 2014 prison escape

Source: 

Convicted murderer and sex offender Phillip John Smith has lost his appeal against a conviction for escaping from prison in New Zealand in 2014, when he fled to Brazil.

Phillip Smith in court Source: 1 NEWS

From prison, Smith, who is serving a life sentence for murdering the father of a boy he was sexually abusing, had renewed his passport under his birth name Traynor.

He absconded while on temporary release from Spring Hill prison and was recaptured in Brazil six days later.

Smith had argued that Brazilian authorities did not follow due process in deporting him, and New Zealand authorities failed to question this.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Smith had his sentence increased by 33 months in an unusual trial at the Auckland District Court. Source: 1 NEWS

However, the Court of Appeal has ruled Smith failed to prove there was any abuse of process that would justify overturning his conviction.

Smith had earlier admitted escaping from lawful custody and passport fraud.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Central and South America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Woman left 'petrified' after being rammed repeatedly on motorway shocked by police response
2
Discovery of two bodies found on Taupō lakefront 'devastating', mayor says
3
'We've barely had a break' - Clarke Gayford on helping Jacinda Ardern through election campaign
4
'You're not someone's crazy uncle' - Trump pressed on tweeting conspiracy theories about Biden at town hall
5
US mother convicted in deaths of two newborns left in trash bags
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks on the campaign trail the day before the election
01:25

'We've barely had a break' - Clarke Gayford on helping Jacinda Ardern through election campaign

How to watch TVNZ’s election night coverage in NZ and worldwide

Woman left 'petrified' after being rammed repeatedly on motorway shocked by police response