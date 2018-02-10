Paddleboarder 'disgusted' by Kiwis throwing their rubbish into the ocean

“Kiwis aren’t doing their bit to keep New Zealand beautiful”.

Paddleboarder Billy Lewis says Kiwis need to step their game up when it comes to throwing rubbish into the ocean. Source: Supplied

That’s the opinion of amateur paddle boarder Billy Lewis.

He took to Facebook to express his disgust at how polluted New Zealand’s oceans are, after completely filling a tote bag and two buckets with trash in just one hour.

While it was just a typical day on the water, he quickly came across discarded condoms, straws, chip packets and bottles.

He told 1 NEWS that New Zealand is not living up to its clean green image.

He said the issue is definitely a lot bigger than people think, and it’s going to take a lot more “firepower” to clean up New Zealand’s oceans.

It has become routine for him and his family to take out bags when on the water, aiming to recover as much rubbish as possible.

“I just don’t see the sense in chucking rubbish out of the window” he said.