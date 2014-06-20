Packing sheds ablaze at orchard in Hawke's Bay

Firefighters are battling a fire that's spread to several packing sheds containing hazardous goods in Hastings.

Hazmat truck

Six fire crews were sent to the scene on Jellicoe St shortly before 3pm.

A Fire Service spokesman told 1 NEWS the building fires were on the same property as an orchard, although it is unclear whether the packing sheds are connected to the orchard.

"We don't have a reported size at this stage but three out of the four packing sheds in the proximity have caught fire and are well involved," he said.

A Hazardous Materials truck is also on scene.

"Some of the goods inside the packing sheds are hazardous so we're trying to contain them as quickly as possible," the spokesman said.

No neighbouring properties are at risk and no one has been evacuated.