Packed up and shipping out – Mtundu the giraffe on his way to new home

Auckland Zoo bid farewell to the young giraffe who is sailing to Sydney tonight.
00:26
1
Five people are believed to be on board the plane which crashed in Melbourne this morning.

Video: Five feared dead after light aircraft carrying golfers crashes into Melbourne shopping centre

00:26
2
The collapse at the old Panmure Bridge left four people in the water and sparked a big emergency services response.

Video: Massive scaffolding section collapses underneath Auckland bridge


00:45
3
The plane is believed to be a five person charter plane which had just taken off from the airport.

Video: Black smoke billows into Melbourne sky after plane crashes into shopping centre and explodes

01:28
4
The men walked away empty-handed, but left a pretty good clue to their identities after failing to cover up in time.

Watch: Pair caught on CCTV checking out property in swanky Auckland suburb


01:27
5
The man who filmed the incident says there were 'another half a dozen near misses' over a 40km stretch of road.

Watch: Exasperated local films car weaving erratically across Otago's notorious Crown Range

03:24
Despite the problems being faced by some New Zealanders, lowering the price on tampons and pads isn't on the government's radar.

Massive support for NZ drug-buying agency Pharmac to fund pads and tampons

The swell of support came after Pharmac announced it was considering subsidies on sanitary products.


02:02
The Labour leader is way behind Bill English according to the latest poll.

Jack Tame to Andrew Little: 'You don't worry about a poll that has you as the preferred PM at seven per cent?'

02:57
Paul Askin spoke at Steve Askin's funeral today where his son's coffin was decorated with SAS insignia.

'He lived a full life, a life cut short' - decorated war hero, Steve Askin, farewelled in emotionally-charged Christchurch funeral

More than $30,000 has been raised on Givealittle for the family of Steve Askin.

02:06
Phil Goff has proposed implementing the so-called living wage for over 2000 Auckland Council employees.

Video: $5 pay rise on the horizon for Auckland, Wellington council staff

A new "living wage" incentive for council staff is a blessing for the likes of Wellington parking warden Fuifui Anae.

01:09
TVNZ weather presenter Daniel Corbett with the latest forecast.

Grab the sunglasses and rejoice – better weather is here!

