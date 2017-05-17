'Pack your raincoat, there's a fair amount of rain coming our way'- wild weather tears through country

Many New Zealanders are waking up to a wet and windy morning as severe weather rips through the country.

There is a heavy rain warning and severe gales likely for parts of Northland, eastern Bay of Plenty and Nelson.

There are also watches in place for a number of areas in New Zealand which will experience a large amount of rain and strong winds.

"We'll be battening down the hatches because we've got a few days of this," Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean said this morning.

"It is wet in Auckland, and it is like this across the country. You're going to want to pack your raincoat this morning, and you might as well keep it on for the rest of the week because there is a fair amount of rain heading our way."

Power has been cut to hundreds of homes in Piha, Howick, Clevedon and Warkworth, according to Vector.