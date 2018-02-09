 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Pacific's Tuvalu expanding, likely to still be habitable in 100 years, despite rising sea levels

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The tiny Pacific island nation of Tuvalu, thought to be under threat from sea level rise, has actually expanded in land area over the past 40 years and is likely to continue to be habitable a century from now, scientists say.

Auckland University's Paul Kench says there's evidence islands will move on their reef platforms and potentially build an elevation.
Source: YouTube: Plymouth University

Research by the University of Auckland mapped shoreline change of each of Tuvalu's 101 islands across its nine atolls over a 40-year period.

Mapping of island size and position shows that Tuvalu has experienced a net increase in land area of 2.9 per cent or 73.5ha.  Overall 74 per cent of islands in the group - a total of 73 - are larger now than forty years ago.

Yet sea level rise in the region has been happening at twice the global average over the past 40 years.

"We tend to think of Pacific atolls as static landforms that will simply be inundated as sea levels rise but there is growing evidence these islands are geologically dynamic and are constantly changing," said researcher Professor Paul Kench.

"The study findings may seem counterintuitive given that sea level has been rising in the region over the past half century, but the dominant mode of change over that time on Tuvalu has been expansion, not erosion," he said.

Graphic showing changes at (a) Nanumaga reef platform island, (b) Fangaia island, (c) Fenualango island (d) Reef islands Nukulaelae reef rim, (e) Teafuone island.

Source: University of Auckland

Professor Kench says sea level is just one factor that can influence island change and a range of environmental processes have contributed to that pattern including sediment supply and wave patterns.

Those processes, particularly during extreme events such as Cyclone Bebe in 1972, could account for the expansion of larger mixed sand-gravel islands and gravel islands, while smaller islands which are predominantly sand are more likely to have been destabilised, he said.

"On the basis of this research we project a markedly different trajectory for Tuvalu's islands over the next century and while we recognise that habitability rests on a number of factors, loss of land is unlikely to be a factor in forcing depopulation of Tuvalu."

Rather than simple re-location or migration, the researchers say new adaptations could be considered that involve the community in decision-making on issues of planning, development goals and land tenure systems that take into account the dynamic nature of islands.

The research team used aerial photos going as far back as 1943, and photo collections from 1971 and 1984 with updated satellite imagery from 2004-2014, to compare how the shoreline of each atoll changed between 1971 and 2014.

The research has just been published in Nature Communications. 

Related

Pacific Islands

Climate Change

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

High school teacher fell in love with student, before taking him home for sex

01:17
2
The moment was caught on CCTV in the middle of the night in the Gold Coast.

Aussie mum-of-two wrestles would-be car thief in her underwear - 'I was pretty scared'


00:15
3
Tevita Nabura was robbed of a late try with the TMO ruling he was in touch before he grounded the ball.

Brisbane Tens - Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders notch up wins on Day One

00:10
4
The ground disappeared only a second after man walked over it, as onlookers shouted.

Watch: Man narrowly escapes death as bank he's walking along collapses into raging Argentina floodwaters


5
Scientific studies show vaping is healthier than smoking, the government says, and it will likely help current smokers to quit.

New research shows switching to vaping not easy

00:15
Tevita Nabura was robbed of a late try with the TMO ruling he was in touch before he grounded the ball.

Brisbane Tens - Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders notch up wins on Day One

Relive all the action from day one of the Brisbane Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

00:57
National's leader says the party won't rule forming a coalition with NZ First in the future.

Winning 2020 election focus of National's caucus retreat as leadership speculation falls to the wayside

Leader Bill English lashed out at the government's policy of closing charter schools today.

04:49
Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Should Epi Pens, a lifesaving medication, be government subsidised?

Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Meet the Green Party co-leader contenders: 10 quick questions with Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson

Find out their secret skills, favourite Opposition MP and why they became MPs.


A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed - poll suggests

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 