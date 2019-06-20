TODAY |

Pacific Update: Elton John movie causes a stir, PNG’s Under 19s cricket team loses World Cup opportunity

Barbara Dreaver
1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent
1 NEWS
On this week's Pacific Update, 1 NEWS correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks at why Elton John’s Rocketman is causing a stir in some Pacific countries.

She also looks at Papua New Guinea’s Under 19s cricket team losing the chance to go to next year’s World Cup and why they've been put on a rehabilitation programme, as well as the buildup to this weekend’s Mate Ma'a clash with the Kiwis and why Vanuatu wants stronger action over human rights issues in West Papua.

And on the lighter side, Dreaver shares the week's funny photos and videos from the region.

For the full segment, watch the video above. 

1 NEWS’ Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver has a round-up of news from the region. Source: 1 NEWS
