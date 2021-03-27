Pacific soldiers who served in World Wars acknowledged with Wellington memorial

Pacific soldiers who served in the World Wars have today been acknowledged following the unveiling of their own memorial in Wellington.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Cook Islands counterpart paid tribute to the memories of brave men long gone today.

“To the families of those who have lost loved ones in times of war and conflict, I acknowledge the grief and pain that you suffered and feel honoured to have you with us here today,” Ardern told those who had gathered.

"Despite their war efforts being largely forgotten by New Zealand for a long time and a lack of true figures of death as a result of war-related illnesses, the Rarotongan participation in the war was proof that they could forge an independent identity abroad," Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown added.

Many of those who went to war didn't speak English, weren't used to the cold and didn't have immunity to European illnesses, with 82 per cent of Niueans sent to France to dig trenches in World War One being hospitalised with pneumonia.

Cook Islander Solomon Isaac helped dig the Arras Tunnels despite being seriously ill.

“I am very proud to be honoured with a special memorial this size to remember their sacrifice, leaving behind so many things, like their families, to fight for freedom,” his grandson, Isaac Solomona, said.

The Pacific Islands memorial was inspired by a conch shell left behind by the Cook Islands soldiers based at the Arras Tunnels in World War One, one of whom was Solomona's grandfather.

1 NEWS was with Solomona in 2016 when he found out New Zealand Post was flying him to the Arras Tunnels to see an etching his grandfather had made there, and one year later for the emotional visit.

“In the tunnel, I just felt at peace in the sense that I can feel what he has experienced,” he said at the time.

The feeling of connection has made the memorial all the more poignant for Pasifika.

“This is a moment for all of us, really, that our fathers and uncles had gone to war for our country being recognised today,” Paramount Chief Pa Marie Ariki said.

“It does acknowledge our service and it’s a long time in coming,” former Cook Islands RSA president Henry Wichman added.

Solomon Isaac died after returning home aged 27.