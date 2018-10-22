Pacific Islands design for Wellington war memorial unveiled

The design for a Pacific Islands Memorial in Wellington's Pukeahu National War Memorial Park was announced today.

Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Hon Carmel Sepuloni says, “The Pacific Islands Memorial symbolises our close relationship with the Pacific and the service of Pacific peoples in the New Zealand Defence Force in the two World Wars and in other conflicts.”

The memorial takes the form of a conch shell. It is used across the region in formal traditional ceremonies.

“The conch shell is beautiful in its natural form and will be spectacular at massive scale alongside the other national memorials at Pukeahu,” Sepuloni says.

Michel Tuffery MNZM and Herriot, Melhuish and O’Neil Architects designed the memorial - Te Reo Hotunui o Te Moana nui a Kiwa which translates to The deep sigh of the Pacific.