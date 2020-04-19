Pacific church leaders turn to unfamiliar territory of social media to stay connected to communities

Since the beginning of the lockdown, Kiwis have used social media to stay connected.

That same technology has also been picked up by Pacific church leaders, although Reverend Elama Maea admitted to TVNZ1’s Tagata Pasifika it’s taken a bit of getting used to.

“It might take me another couple of weeks or couple months,” Reverend Maea laughed.

Like most services throughout the country, churches have closed their doors so their parishes can instead hunker down at home till the end of the lockdown.

Reverend Victor Pouesi said it’s been difficult to adjust for everyone.

“It’s really hard and difficult for our people because it is in the fabric of our culture and our nature that we have to come together.”

But it hasn’t stopped church leaders from continuing their work through social media.

“We are continuing virtually communicating with our people not only through the means of getting the gospel message across but also to keep our people engaged with what’s going on, especially with the latest news and the latest information from the Government,” Reverend Pouesi said.

The online platform has been uncharted territory for many church leaders and lockdown has opened their eyes to its potential.

“In our congregation, we only have around about 400 or 500 max in our church but when I preach livestream, I have the audience of more than 10,000,” Reverend Pouesi said.

“I think this going to be the way of the future. Who knows - in the future it might end up only me on the pulpit and everyone else is worshiping God from their own homes.”

But for some leaders, like Reverend Maea, there will always be a need for physical gatherings.

“It’s another tool that I would prefer not to use all the time simply because I judge my effectiveness based on the response of my congregation during face-to-face worship,” he said.

Reverend Suiva’aia Te’o of the Samoan Methodist Church added it’s not just congregation that parishes are missing out on.

“They miss coming to churches for our choir practices, Sunday Schools, youth group, women’s fellowship gatherings. It’s a big challenge for us in that sense.”

But while social media has been a success, the lockdown has meant less money coming in to help meet the churches’ operational costs and for some leaders, this could be problematic in the months ahead.

“It will obviously impact on the business side of our churches,” Reverend Maea said.

“We are ok for the next few months but after that when the resources are limited and dried up, that’s where it will hit us.”

The financial strain hasn’t been made any easier by the rise in unemployment due to the lockdown which could soar from four to 13 per cent in Level 4’s aftermath.

The churches are doing their best to help though.

“In the last two weeks, I’ve said, ‘Ok, now you can stop our usual donation for the ministers’ alofa,” Reverend Pouesi said.

“What I’m saying is to look after themselves first and now we have to shift our focus to make sure that our people are well taken care of.”

A message Reverend Te’o emphasised as well.