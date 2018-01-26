'P is a monster' - hundreds march in Huntly to banish meth from their community

Hundreds of people have marched through Huntly to send a message to meth users and dealers that they are not welcome in the Waikato town.

Chanting "no more P in our community", the people of Huntly said they were banning meth in their community.

"Let's get it out of our community, whanau, it's taking away our whanau, it's killing them," said Lionel Maxwell Wairau.

Tutata Matatahi said: "P is a monster, and it makes me sad for our young ones."

Huntly Rangatahi organised the march against meth, or P, and they say they've seen an increase in the use and effects of the drug.

"You know in every street of Huntly there's either user or a dealer. That's how bad it is," said Letari Te Pana.

Sheryl Matenga told Te Karere she has whanau that have used P and have whanau that are still using it.

"And its become normal within our whanau, its become normal within our community," she said.

Kaumatua, rangatahi, gang members, right through to some iwi leaders, were all calling out users and dealers, telling them they aren't welcomed in Huntly.

"We can't stop them taking the substance. But we can talk about it and let them know that it's wrong and that it has negative impact on one's health and mana," said Tame Iti, Tuhoe activist.

We're marching for our future and I mean for my kids"

Sheryl Matenga, Huntly resident

The marchers were also letting people know there are incentives to help overcome this drug.

Puna Waikai of Man Up said the group, which runs programmes to help men overcome addiction and violence, is for everybody.

"A lot of people think that it's a movement behind a church. But you know at the end of the day the statistics don't lie. We're out there, we're doing it, we've got our feet on the ground and we're out there helping everyone and anyone," he said.

The locals' biggest concern is the future of their town.

"We're marching for our future and I mean for my kids. I'm Huntly proud, I'm Huntly born and Huntly raised. The community now has changed a lot from the community that I grew up in," said Ms Matenga.

"They are using, some of our kids from eight to nine years to do deliveries. The concern for us is that we won't be here to look after our mokopuna for the future. So it's all about the future. We don't want our mokopuna to get their brains cooked up," said Tutata Matatahi.