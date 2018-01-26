 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'P is a monster' - hundreds march in Huntly to banish meth from their community

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Hundreds of people have marched through Huntly to send a message to meth users and dealers that they are not welcome in the Waikato town.

Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in Huntly.
Source: 1 NEWS

Chanting "no more P in our community", the people of Huntly said they were banning meth in their community. 

"Let's get it out of our community, whanau, it's taking away our whanau, it's killing them," said Lionel Maxwell Wairau.

Tutata Matatahi said: "P is a monster, and it makes me sad for our young ones." 

Huntly Rangatahi organised the march against meth, or P, and they say they've seen an increase in the use and effects of the drug.  

"You know in every street of Huntly there's either user or a dealer. That's how bad it is," said Letari Te Pana.  

Sheryl Matenga told Te Karere she has whanau that have used P and have whanau that are still using it.

"And its become normal within our whanau, its become normal within our community," she said. 

Kaumatua, rangatahi, gang members, right through to some iwi leaders, were all calling out users and dealers, telling them they aren't welcomed in Huntly.  

"We can't stop them taking the substance. But we can talk about it and let them know that it's wrong and that it has negative impact on one's health and mana," said Tame Iti, Tuhoe activist.

We're marching for our future and I mean for my kids"
Sheryl Matenga, Huntly resident

The marchers were also letting people know there are incentives to help overcome this drug. 

Puna Waikai of Man Up said the group, which runs programmes to help men overcome addiction and violence, is for everybody.

"A lot of people think that it's a movement behind a church. But you know at the end of the day the statistics don't lie. We're out there, we're doing it, we've got our feet on the ground and we're out there helping everyone and anyone," he said. 

The locals' biggest concern is the future of their town.

"We're marching for our future and I mean for my kids. I'm Huntly proud, I'm Huntly born and Huntly raised. The community now has changed a lot from the community that I grew up in," said Ms Matenga. 

"They are using, some of our kids from eight to nine years to do deliveries. The concern for us is that we won't be here to look after our mokopuna for the future. So it's all about the future. We don't want our mokopuna to get their brains cooked up," said Tutata Matatahi.

In two weeks time there will be a hui to bring the community together to discuss this issue in the hope that the use of P is ruled out of town.

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nudists fight for greater acceptance on Kiwi beaches as Day Without Togs events set to kick off

00:21
2
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island


00:12
3
It's annually amongst the biggest days on the Aussie calendar. But those flags …well.

Watch: Is Australia Day… NZ's Day? Channel 9 ripped over Australia Day flag blunder


4
Pohutukawa tree

Auckland man sentenced to prison for damaging protected native trees to improve his view

00:28
5
Two orcas were spotted yesterday at Enclosure Bay, much to the surprise of two young youngsters who were in the water at the time.

Raw: New video shows youngsters yelling in terror off Waiheke Island as pair of orca whales swim past


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm 2018

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:21
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island

Shane Watt filmed the incident at Enclosure Bay, on the island's northern side.


01:45
Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in Huntly.

'P is a monster' - hundreds march in Huntly to banish meth from their community

Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in the Waikato town.

01:57
UN specialists are in Auckland meeting with pacific health leaders desperate to eliminate the rapidly increasing number of cases.

Hopes new app will help Pacific nations battling dengue fever

In Samoa five people have died and there’s been more than 1700 cases in a current dengue outbreak.

01:27
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Weekend looking very warm with isolated showers for some

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 