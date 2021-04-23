Pōhutukawa returns to Auckland's Quay Street - its home of 40 years

After 18 months away, pōhutukawa have been replanted in Auckland this week following construction in the city's CBD.

The first two of seven mature pōhutukawa were replanted in the middle of Thursday night during a nine-hour crane operation.

The pōhutukawa had been in the central city for 40 years before being taken away from the downtown construction site for over a year.

One of the trees was planted in Quay Street and another by the city’s new Te Wānanga waterfront space.

Auckland's mayor Phil Goff says he’s pleased with the return of the pōhutukawa.