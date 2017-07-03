The P epidemic has left its mark in houses throughout NZ, but has the clean-up been over zealous?

Have you been waiting to hear if your insurance company will pay out to fix your rental after it failed a P test?

Have you wondered who you can trust to meth-test that very expensive home you're about to bid on at an auction?

Do you know someone who may have been told to leave a flat because it was "contaminated" by P?

If you answered yes to any of that, the worry may not be over but the uncertainty is.

The Government has just published a new NZ Standard that covers methamphetamine testing and decontamination and it's pretty much exactly what Fair Go was calling for twelve months ago when we broke the story of an unregulated nightmare.

We were the first to show just how prevalent P is by testing our banknotes from supermarkets and dairies and bakerys and takeaways at the same certified laboratories that the P detection and clean-up industry uses.

The results so amazed the labs, they actually checked them a second time before reporting to us. They showed forensic traces of meth on every note and one $20 bill returned results three times the limit for a costly remediation.

We were also the first to show how many practitioners were incorrectly applying a standard meant for places where P had been manufactured, when the traces might be from using the drug, or simply from the background levels we demonstrated are present on our money.

That's important because the science tells us very toxic chemicals are used in the manufacture of P and these persist and pose a much greater health risk than trace residues of meth do alone.

Now, based on sound science and advice, the new trigger level for a decontamination is at least three times higher than the old one.

It's almost six times higher for little-used areas, like a roof crawlspace. It also allows room by room testing, so that only those areas showing that P is present after an initial screening need to undergo further more extensive and expensive testing and clean-up.

But it has always been about more than just a number. The NZ Standard describes exactly how the science should be applied, taking out a lot of cowboy practices.

Screeners will need to sit an NZQA- approved course, intensive testers will need accreditation and they’ll not be allowed to also do decontamination clean-ups, reducing potential conflicts of interest.

It'll take some time to get those courses in place and get people through them. The regulators need to give the trade the hurry-up though. P testing and clean-up has been unregulated for too long. But any easy money is gone now - the work will be left to those who can and will do a good job.

Fair Go faced resistance telling this important story a year ago. We were arguing that the numbers didn’t make sense, they were too cautious.

The easy answer was - it's P, you can't be too cautious. Some experts were reluctant to speak publicly about the issue. One was actually prohibited from commenting by a public institution, which is pretty concerning.

The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet has some of the smartest minds in the public service working on the big problems.

It is meant to monitor the Government's efforts to fight P.

It's meant to tell us how bad the P scourge is and how well we’re doing to combat that every year.

This year's report is due in October, but last year's is still not out. Its eight months late, with no immediate indication of when it will be published.