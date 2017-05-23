P cooks, slum landlords and 'ratbags' target of new legislation

The government has introduced a bill aimed at clearing up uncertainty over methamphetamine contamination in rental houses.

Building and Construction Minister Nick Smith says the legislation recognises that meth contamination is "a significant issue that needs clearer direction".

There have been reports of state house tenants being evicted when their homes were contaminated through no fault of their own, and when levels were very low.

Dr Smith says his bill, introduced today, will give landlords easier access to test for meth contamination and tenants will be able to terminate tenancy if levels are unsafe.

"Standards New Zealand is working on appropriate contamination thresholds and the bill will enable these to be legally recognised and enforceable before the Tenancy Tribunal," Dr Smith said.