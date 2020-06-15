TODAY |

Ozone therapy among variety of Covid-19 'cures' being investigated by Commerce Commission

Source:  1 NEWS

The Commerce Commission has fielded 67 complaints about traders falsely advertising products as protecting against the coronavirus.

The Commerce Commission said nobody should be claiming something can provide a complete protection against Covid-19 or a cure Source: Photo: RNZ / Alexander Robertson

By Amy Williams of rnz.co.nz

Commission chairperson Anna Rawlings said cure and prevention claims range from ozone therapy as a disinfectant for living areas, to lanyards coated in chlorine dioxide that provide a protective barrier to viruses and bacteria.

"Nobody should be claiming something can provide a complete protection or a complete cure to Covid itself. That would be of real concern to us," she said.

"We're working through the nature of the complaints to make sure we have a clear understanding of what's going on."

NZ man selling Covid-19 bleach 'cure' slammed by scientists

In most cases traders had removed potentially misleading claims from advertising, she said.

Last month, Medsafe warned people not to drink bleach, after revelations a website was promoting the chemical as a Covid-19 cure. The website has since shut down.

It is illegal for any person or business to make a claim about a good or service without substantial proof.

The complaints were received since the country went into lockdown in March.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
