Oystercatcher's leg amputated after getting tangled in line left by 'careless fishers'

Warning: Readers may find images in this story distressing

A variable oystercatcher found on a beach north of Auckland has had a leg amputated after becoming tangled up in a fishing line.

A male variable oystercatcher tangled up in fishing line on Omaha Beach. Source: Forest and Bird.

The male bird's leg injury is due to "careless fishers leaving fishing line" on Omaha Beach, a Forest and Bird spokesperson says in a statement.

They say the bird's chick was killed by dogs last week.

"This is prime time for people to follow rules and keep their dogs away from nesting birds and for fishers to be tidy," the spokesperson says.

The bird will be released back on the beach tomorrow.

Variable oystercatcher's mangled leg before amputation. Source: Forest and Bird